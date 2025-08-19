On 18 August 2025, I appeared on UnHerd with Freddie Sayers to talk about Ukraine’s future in the wake of the Putin-Trump meeting. Immediately thereafter, Freddie interviewed Matthew Syed, a columnist for the Sunday Times in London. He and I have fundamentally different views about the causes of the Ukraine war and what is the smartest policy for Ukraine and the West moving forward. In addition to our different substantive views, Mr. Syed explicitly says I am “morally deranged.” UnHerd has published both interviews together.