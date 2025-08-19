On 18 August 2025, I appeared on UnHerd with Freddie Sayers to talk about Ukraine’s future in the wake of the Putin-Trump meeting. Immediately thereafter, Freddie interviewed Matthew Syed, a columnist for the Sunday Times in London. He and I have fundamentally different views about the causes of the Ukraine war and what is the smartest policy for Ukraine and the West moving forward. In addition to our different substantive views, Mr. Syed explicitly says I am “morally deranged.” UnHerd has published both interviews together.
You are not morally deranged. You are an honest academic and by all indications an entirely decent human being.
I have read Syed in the Sunday Times in the UK for years. He is a blatant hypocrite and I have commented as such on his articles. He used to be a sports commentary man, then co-opted to write 'intellectual' articles spouting stuff from the Globalist/Zionist ( check the name) songbook. Its revealing how many Times readers just lap it up. I am a Brit and he makes me feel ashamed.