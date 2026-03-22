On 18 March 2026, I was on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” to talk about Iran. Piers and I often have sharp disagreements about foreign policy issues. But in this case, there was virtually no daylight between us on where the war stands and where it appears to be heading. After Piers interviewed me, he moderated a discussion between Norman Finkelstein, one of the smartest and most incisive experts on the Middle East, and Jonathan Conricus, who is effectively a spokesman for the Netanyahu government. Unlike Piers and me, Conricus predicts a great victory ahead for Israel and the US.