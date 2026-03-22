John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Randall Conway's avatar
Randall Conway
8h

The chances of great victory never seemed so small.

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Fran's avatar
Fran
7hEdited

Jonathan Conricus is like a child that is incapable of allowing another to express their perspective if they disagree, since he has no control over his head which slides from side to side in disagreement, and who's sole purpose is to undermine the other as he poses an opposing perspective. He really does represent Israel, which sees itself as always in the right no matter the number of atrocities it has committed through it's entire history toward others.

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