Agreeing with Piers on Iran
On 18 March 2026, I was on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” to talk about Iran. Piers and I often have sharp disagreements about foreign policy issues. But in this case, there was virtually no daylight between us on where the war stands and where it appears to be heading. After Piers interviewed me, he moderated a discussion between Norman Finkelstein, one of the smartest and most incisive experts on the Middle East, and Jonathan Conricus, who is effectively a spokesman for the Netanyahu government. Unlike Piers and me, Conricus predicts a great victory ahead for Israel and the US.
The chances of great victory never seemed so small.
Jonathan Conricus is like a child that is incapable of allowing another to express their perspective if they disagree, since he has no control over his head which slides from side to side in disagreement, and who's sole purpose is to undermine the other as he poses an opposing perspective. He really does represent Israel, which sees itself as always in the right no matter the number of atrocities it has committed through it's entire history toward others.